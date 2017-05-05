Six-year-old victim of Gisborne fatal truck crash named

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 13:50

Police can now confirm the name of the six-year-old girl who died after being struck by a truck in Gisborne on Tuesday, 2 May 2017.

She was Carla Neems, of Gisborne.

A police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Our thoughts continue to be with Carla’s family and friends at this time.