Six-year-old victim of Gisborne fatal truck crash named

Police can now confirm the name of the six-year-old girl who died after being struck by a truck in Gisborne on Tuesday, 2 May 2017.
She was Carla Neems, of Gisborne.
A police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Our thoughts continue to be with Carla’s family and friends at this time.
