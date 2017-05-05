Arrest following attempted robbery in Tauranga

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 13:56

Tauranga Police have made an arrest in relation to the attempted robbery of the Quality Food and Spice Store on Cameron Road on the evening of Wednesday 3 May.

A 59-year-old man from Tauranga has been arrested in relation to the incident and will appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with assault with intent to rob.

"Offenders need to think carefully before attempting similar offending.

Police are committed to investigating incidences such as these thoroughly and holding offenders to account.

In recent times in Western Bay of Plenty the majority of offenders for this type of offending have been arrested and put before the courts.

These offenders are now either serving or are about to serve lengthy jail sentences, having taken minimal amounts of cash or product during these robberies," says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner.