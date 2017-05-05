Fire and Emergency NZ makes leadership appointments

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 14:11

Appointments have been made to three leadership positions at Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the new organisation that brings together the country’s urban and rural firefighters on 1 July 2017 into one service.

The Chair of the New Zealand Fire Service Commission Board Paul Swain says the Board is delighted to appoint Rhys Jones as Chief Executive of Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Paul McGill as the National Commander of Urban Fire and Emergency operations and Kevin O’Connor as the National Manager of Rural Fire and Emergency operations.

"Rhys Jones, as a former Chief of the Defence Force, led a large, complex organisation through a period of change. He is an experienced leader with a deep understanding of both career and volunteer forces, and brings a services background to the job. His experience, skills and character make him an ideal appointment."

"Paul McGill is an experienced firefighter, officer and leader with 37 years’ service in the New Zealand Fire Service - 15 of those on the frontline before he moved into several senior roles. He is currently Chief Executive and National Commander of the New Zealand Fire Service.

"Kevin O’Connor is currently National Rural Fire Officer leading the National Rural Fire Authority (NRFA). He has had a long involvement in rural fire throughout his career in the Department of Conservation and the NRFA since 2014."

Mr Swain says all three appointments are of the highest calibre.

"These appointments, in addition to the skills of other members of the senior leadership team, mean we have a great mix of leadership, management and operational experience to take us through the formation and integration of Fire and Emergency New Zealand."

"We are on track to bring together 40 rural and urban fire organisations on 1 July to create a world-leading, integrated, well co-ordinated and funded fire and emergency service in New Zealand."

"Our firefighters do a great job every day around the country but that job is changing all the time. They now spend a lot more time responding to motor vehicle crashes, medical emergencies, hazardous material spillages, storms, floods, earthquakes and a wide range of rescue situations.

"We are updating the way our fire and emergency services are organised and funded, backed by new legislation, which was passed by Parliament yesterday, to keep pace with what the community expects and needs from us.

"To ensure there is no disruption to our day-to-day operations, there will be no change to how our fire brigades and rural fire forces operate on day one. We will operate rural and urban structures side by side for the first couple of years," Mr Swain says.

"While the amalgamation of urban and rural fire services will occur on 1 July, there is a lot more work to do over the next three years to fully integrate our operations by 2020.

"As Chief Executive, Rhys will lead this integration work, while Paul, as National Commander Urban, and Kevin, as National Manager Rural, will have operational responsibility for Fire and Emergency New Zealand so that fire trucks continue to roll out the door in response to calls for help."

Mr Jones has been appointed for a three-year term which recognises that the integration phase is expected to take that period of time. Mr McGill and Mr O’Connor have been appointed for two-year terms because operational integration is expected to be completed in two years.

All three will take up their new roles on 1 July 2017. In the interim, Mr McGill will continue as New Zealand Fire Service Chief Executive and National Commander, and Mr O’Connor will continue as National Rural Fire Officer.

"I want to thank all our senior leaders and our people around the country for their ongoing commitment to a successful transition to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

"The Board looks forward to working with Rhys and his team during this exciting time," says Mr Swain.