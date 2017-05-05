Arrests following ram raid of Paparoa petrol station

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 14:35

Police have made three arrests following the ram raid of a Paparoa petrol station on Wednesday 26 April.

The incident included the theft of an RSA poppy donation box.

Two 18-year-old men have been arrested and charged with burglary, a third person, a 16-year-old male, has been referred to Youth Aid.

A fourth person remains outstanding and will be spoken to by Police.

The three people arrested have admitted their involvement in the incident and Police would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information following media coverage.

This information has assisted Police in making these arrests and ensures the people responsible can be held to account.

"Though it is disappointing these young men have committed this burglary and made poor decisions on the night, it’s encouraging that they have come forward and it's hoped they can put this right with the service station owner and the local RSA.