Sporting legends stand up for two-year-old Ka'iulani Forbes

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 14:38

Liam Messam, Sir Graham Henry and Wayne Smith will appear together at a flagship fundraising event, Stand Up for Ka’iulani with The Hugh Green Foundation, to help raise essential funds for Ka’iulani Forbes’ cancer treatment.

Two-year-old Ka’iulani Forbes is fighting a high profile battle against a rare type of cancer, Neuroblastoma, after 50 GP visits failed to diagnose the disease. Since her diagnosis Ka’iulani has gone through chemotherapy and two major surgeries to remove 75% of the pineapple size tumour in her abdomen and bone disease throughout her body.

The type of Neuroblastoma Ka’iulani battles is non responsive to chemotherapy which affects the treatment options available. Last week she was fortunate to become the first New Zealand patient to receive one of the last places on an international immunotherapy drug trial and has begun an intensive treatment regime.

At the conclusion of the drug trial, Ka’iulani will require further treatment only available overseas to further remove the cancer and prevent relapse while also removing the remaining tumour from her spine.

A dedicated team have pulled out all stops to help her parents fundraise for the costs associated with the treatment and travel. The gala evening will feature sporting stars, silent and live auctions and entertainment by renowned NZ singer, Ria Hall. In keeping with the sporting theme, the event will be held at Eden Park and hosted by James McOnie from The Crowd Goes Wild.

To date organisers have sold 234 tickets, just over half way to their goal. Given the far reaching support of New Zealanders so far, they are confident the event will sell out and everyone will stand up together for Ka’iulani to give her the best fighting chance.

"Having young children myself, I can only imagine the stress of the challenges they are facing and would like to do as much as I can to help support this whanau," says Liam Messam.

Event details: Stand Up for Ka’iulani with The Hugh Green Foundation

When: Saturday 27 May 2017, Eden Park South Stand Lounge, 5pm start

Featuring: Sir Graham Henry, Wayne Smith, MC James McOnie and NZ Singer Ria Hall

Tickets: $149 pp or $1400 per table of 10 includes entertainment, dinner and drinks on sale at Eventfinda https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2017/stand-up-for-kaiulani/auckland/kingsland