Otaki to north of Levin engagement to commence

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 15:33

The NZ Transport Agency is engaging with the community and stakeholders in order to work together on the Åtaki to north of Levin project over the upcoming months.

"We understand that there have been delays and some uncertainty about the project, in particular for local residents," says NZ Transport Agency Highway Manager Ross I’Anson.

"Our commitment moving forward is to work closely with the community and key stakeholders so that you can clearly understand what we are doing, how you can influence the project and how your views will be taken into consideration as we make decisions about the project.

"Although we previously identified options for the alignment, the scope of Åtaki to north of Levin has been expanded to consider future long term plans for the corridor and we need the community’s input to develop a preferred route. We will be looking at how best to connect to the Peka Peka to Åtaki expressway in the south, all the way up to the ManawatÅ« River. It's really important to stress that there is no preferred option for this route currently.

"We need to check that what you’ve previously told us is still relevant, to find out if there is anything new we need to know about, what the key issues are for the community, and how the project can support community aspirations," says Mr I’Anson.

Previously contacted landowners will be contacted in May 2017 with an update on the project. We will be engaging closely with key stakeholders and community groups, as well as carrying out community consultation events in June 2017, where Transport Agency staff will be available to talk to people and hear their thoughts. People will be encouraged to contribute their ideas at those events, as well as through written submissions, and online options. Details of the events will be advertised widely.

The results of the June consultation will be used to help develop options for the project and that information will be shared later in the year and this will provide an opportunity for more public feedback. It’s anticipated a recommended option will be put to the Transport Agency Board in early 2018.

For more information and to subscribe for updates, visit the project website www.nzta.govt.nz/O2NL