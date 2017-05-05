Police name man who died following Woolston fire

|
Police can now name the man who died following a fire in Woolston on 11 April.
The man was 50-year-old Steven Ian Cameron.
The fire occurred on 11 April and Mr Cameron was transferred to Middlemore Hospital for treatment for his injuries where he died on 26 April.
The death has been referred to the coroner.
