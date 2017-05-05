Man charged with robbery and abandonment of a child in Rotorua

|
Rotorua Police investigating the theft of a vehicle with a child inside, as well as a robbery in Rotorua Central Mall, have today arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection with both incidents.
On 18 April, a woman was forced to the ground and robbed in front of her children after withdrawing cash from an ATM in the Rotorua Central Mall.
On 24 April, a car with a two-year-old child inside was stolen from outside a dairy on the corner of Pererika Street and Old Taupo Road.
It was later found by Police with the child still in the vehicle, safe and well.
The 30-year-old man has been charged with robbery in connection with the first incident, and with unlawfully takes a motor vehicle and abandonment of a child under six in relation to the second.
He is currently in custody and will appear in the Rotorua District Court on Saturday 6 May 2017.
