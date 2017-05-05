Collaborative approach welcomed- Horowhenua District Council

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 16:09

Horowhenua District Council welcomes NZ Transport Agency’s move to start again with the engagement process about the upgrade to State Highway 1 from Åtaki to North of Levin.

HDC is committed to working with residents, property owners, iwi, community groups and businesses to help ensure everyone’s viewpoints are aired, considered and responded to during the engagement process.

Mayor Michael Feyen says uncertainty around the project and previous consultations have caused frustration for many. All the while traffic counts have been increasing - making residents and motorists feel less safe.

"NZ Transport Agency’s commitment to creating a collaborative engagement approach with the wider community and stakeholders is welcomed," he says. "Now is the time to come together and work towards ensuring our communities and the District benefit from this nationally significant project."

Mayor Feyen says the project spans almost the entire length of district through to the ManawatÅ« River, and may yet extend further.

"We have seen the wonderful cycling and walking amenities in KÄpiti. I’m pleased the NZ Transport Agency is committed to replicating cycling and walking infrastructure in Horowhenua - It will add to our own shared pathway strategy and be a great asset for future generations."

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton says Council has established a working party to focus on the project. The team have been working with NZ Transport Agency officers to gain a better understanding of the growth that is now occurring in Horowhenua and its future impacts of growth on the roading network.

"Our population is growing, and a further 8300 residents are expected to move here in the next decade. It is essential that we plan for growth and that national and local roading requirements are taken into account."

Mr Clapperton says it is important that everyone is able to have their say on the project and that any new alignment takes into account the desires of our communities.

"To aid this, we have made a commitment to NZ Transport Agency to have one of their officers based at the Horowhenua District Council main office so residents can drop in in their own time to talk through the project. They’ll be onsite, every Thursday, throughout the consultation process."

Meanwhile, Horowhenua District Council will take its Levin Town Centre Strategy back out to the community for its second round of consultation later this year.