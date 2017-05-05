Treasured patu paraoa has returned home

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 16:09

A MÄori carved whalebone short-handled club that symbolises the partnership between Te Arawa and Rotorua Lakes Council has returned home.

The taonga was discovered missing from its display cabinet in the Council Chamber in January.

Council and its partner, Te Tatau o Te Arawa, are ecstatic that it has come home to Rotorua saying it was only a matter of time.

"I never lost my faith in it returning to us. The patu is a firm reminder of the significance of the Te Arawa and Council partnership. I feel, its return re-energises our relationship," says Te Tatau o Te Arawa chair, Te Taru White.

Rotorua Mayor, Steve Chadwick, echoes that sentiment.

"The taonga is hugely symbolic to this partnership, and to the memory of a good friend, Te Arawa kaumatua, Mauriora Kingi, who was influential in its creation. I feel the return of the patu is a gentle nudge from Mauriora to get on with fulfilling the aspirations of the community," she says.

Council received information which has led to the recovery of the patu parÄoa.

"The main thing is that the patu is in its rightful place. Council and Te Tatau o Te Arawa made it clear we wanted it home no questions asked," says Mr White.

Council and Te Arawa will be looking at what should happen now it has been repatriated.

"We entrust our faith in the wisdom of Te Arawa. It will be their decision. If Council is given permission we would gladly accept but that is a conversation for Te Arawa," says Rotorua Mayor, Steve Chadwick.

Mr White says it will be important for the patu parÄoa to remain in the public eye.

"We need to ensure that the patu is on display because it’s a reminder of the Te Arawa and Council partnership. There is nothing solved by hiding it away for safekeeping. It should remain here at Council," he says.

A cultural ceremony to formally welcome the patu parÄoa to Rotorua is expected to be organised next week.