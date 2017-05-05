Update on Cyclone Donna

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 16:32

Severe Tropical Cyclone Donna remains category 3 status with air pressure of 970hPa at the centre but is wobbling back and forth as it tracks around Vanuatu.

Winds may gust up to 250km/h according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (US Government, which provides official global data for tropical storms).

Cyclone Donna has been moving along in wave forms, wobbling north and south and the recent jog north westwards looks a bit like someone hurdling, jumping up and over Vanuatu's more northern islands.

It can be clearly seen here in the latest update from the Fiji Met Service (which is the official forecaster for this particular storm). It's a positive update again today for Vanuatu as the storm shifts further around the island. It's still absolutely vital those in Vanuatu remain ready for severe weather though - as you can see in this map below the storm is not tracking in a straight line and it is going to turn south tonight/overnight.

Donna is going to track southwards west of Vanuatu's various islands/coastlines over the next three days.

As of Friday afternoon the centre of Donna was tracking well north of the main islands but is still incredibly close to Vanuatu. Should it continue tracking like this the most severe weather will hopefully remain mostly at sea. However it will only take an earlier turn to tracking south to make Vanuatu far more vulnerable to damage and severe weather or even put some populated places in the path of the worst weather. Either way this remains a serious set up for Vanuatu.

Wave heights are over 7 metres and damaging, dangerous, seas will hang around for days around Vanuatu even if the centre tracks further offshore. Coastal damage may still be significant in low lying areas even if the weather isn't severe above.

As you can see with any tropical cyclone and such small islands to focus on (Including ours in New Zealand) there is plenty of uncertainty about precise tracking and therefore exactly who may be impacted and when. As we saw recently with Cyclone Cook storms like this can jog west or east further than expected and, over time, a small jog in one direction can have great consequences down the track.

You'll notice the tracking maps have circles or cones around them (known as the "Cone of Uncertainty") in the tracking maps - this shows the uncertainty in the days ahead with being 100% precise about where the centre may go...the storm could go anywhere within these zones (see maps below).The Fiji Met Service website overloads during storms - so official information may be hard to get at some times via them