Compelling piano performance wins Graduation Gala

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 16:42

An ‘assured and compelling’ rendition of Tchaikovsky by pianist Sara Lee, has won the University of Auckland student first prize and $6,000, at the annual Graduation Gala Concerto Competition.

The South Korean-born undergraduate from the School of Music delighted a packed crowd at the Auckland Town Hall on Thursday night with her performance of the first movement from Tchaikovsky’s much loved Piano Concerto in B flat minor.

The Auckland-based musician, who is in her second year of a Bachelor of Music degree, has been playing the piano since she was six years old.

Viola player Julia Park won second prize of $4,000 plus the development prize of a further $2,000. Third prize of $3,000 was awarded to violinist Joella Pinto.

The annual competition, now in its tenth year, celebrates Autumn Graduation Week at the University.

The winner was chosen by a judging panel consisting of Associate Professor Helene Pohl, New Zealand School of Music, Victoria University of Wellington; Professor Terence Dennis, Co-ordinator of Classical Music Performance, University of Otago; and Associate Professor Martin Rummel, Head of the School of Music, University of Auckland.

Lee, who is being taught by Associate Professor Rae de Lisle at the School of Music, has previously studied at the Tchaikovsky Music School and Conservatory in Moscow.

She has been a prize winner in many international competitions and scholarships including the USA Cincinnati World Piano Competition (Grand Prize), Citta di Barletta in Italy (First Prize), Saint Petersburg Piano Competition (First Prize), Austria International Chopin Piano Competition (Second Prize and Best Performance Prize), Rutgers University Scholarship, Brevard Festival Scholarship and the Busoni International Competition.

"This year’s Graduation Gala Concerto Competition marked the 10th anniversary of this glorious annual celebration of the talent of the School of Music students, with three soloists delivering outstanding performances, accompanied by the School of Music Symphony Orchestra," says Associate Professor Martin Rummel, Head of the School of Music.

"For students and staff alike, sharing this celebration with the audience at a full Town Hall marked a highlight of the academic year."

Sara, who has performed all over the world, was recently selected as Accademia Pianistca Siciliana Artist and embarked on an extensive concert tour of Italy.