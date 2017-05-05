Manawatu Gorge Slips

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 17:01

The Transport Agency is advising that work on clearing a slip on the Manawatu Gorge has turned to sluicing an area above the slip, to make the road safer.

This work is being carried out today and tomorrow (Saturday).

Transport Agency Highway Manager Ross I’Anson says the Transport Agency is still expecting that the gorge road will reopen by 18 May.

With the Pahiatua Track and the Saddle Road being alternative routes, motorists are also being reminded to be patient and drive to the conditions.

People can check the latest information on highway conditions, delays and closures at www.highwayinfo.govt.nz (external link) or by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).