Police investigating aggravated robbery in Papatoetoe

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 19:55

Please attribute to Acting Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Julia Lynch:

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Thirsty Liquor store on Great South Road, Papatoetoe at approximately 4:10pm today.

It is understood that two men entered the liquor store wearing masks and armed with knives and screwdrivers and threatened the shop attendant.

The offenders have stolen alcohol and cigarettes and left the scene in a stolen car travelling towards Otahuhu.

This vehicle, a 1990s silver Nissan Bluebird saloon registration DEB613, was found abandoned a short time later on Swaffield Road.

Police made numerous enquiries in the area to locate the offenders but unfortunately were unable to find them.

Police are at the store conducting a scene examination and working with the victim who is uninjured but understandably shaken by what has happened.

We understand how distressing these events can be for the victims involved, and will continue to offer them ongoing support and advice as we work through our investigation.

We are determined to find these offenders and hold them accountable.

If you were in the area this afternoon and may have witnessed something suspicious, or seen the vehicle above, please contact Counties Manukau Police immediately on 09 261 1300.

Alternatively you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Your information may be what it takes to help us solve this crime and get justice for the victims, please don't hesitate to call.