Hamilton Police investigate robbery on Bankwood Road

Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 21:16

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at a dairy on Bankwood Road, Hamilton shortly after midday today, Friday 5 May.

Four males, believed to be youths, have entered the store and presented what appears to be an imitation firearm at a staff member and demanded money.

The shopkeeper has refused to hand over the money and has then been punched in the face.

Police are supporting the victim who is understandably shaken by the event.

Police would like to assure the public that we take incidents of this nature very seriously and are committed to holding the offender's accountable.

We are appealing to the public for any information on the incident.

Police would like to speak with the people pictured in these CCTV stills or anyone who may have information.

If you know who these people are, or have any information on the robbery, please contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.