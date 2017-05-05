Friday, 5 May, 2017 - 22:20

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Flat Bush.

Police were called at 8:30 this evening after a five car collision at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Ormiston Road in Flat Bush.

One person is reported to have critical injuries and has been reported to hospital.

The intersection is expected to be closed for some time while Serious Crash Unit investigates.