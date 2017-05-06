Wellington Police seek offender Rikihana Tawhai

|
Wellington Police are seeking Rikihana (Ricky) Tawhai who has escaped custody at Porirua Court.
He fled at approximately 10:10am this morning, Saturday 6 May, 2017.
Tawhai presented ill and an ambulance was called.
While being assessed, he ran off and left the courthouse.
The 27-year-old is described as 170cm tall and of solid build.
His photo is attached.
He has tattoos on both arms, including five bulldog heads tattooed on his left forearm.
Tawhai is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Any sightings of him should be reported immediately to 111.
This incident will be subject to review.
Police’s focus at this time is to get Tawhai back into custody.
