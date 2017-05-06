Appeal for help following altercation in Sumner

Saturday, 6 May, 2017 - 21:21

At approximately 5:30pm tonight Police were called to an address on Colenso Street, Sumner, Christchurch, after receiving a report a woman had been injured.

Police arrived at the scene and located a woman with minor injuries.

While examining the address Police have found blood which is not believed to be from the woman.

Police have also received a report that a man was at the address before emergency services arrived and may have been injured.

Police have concerns for this man’s well-being and would like to speak with him and check he doesn’t require medical attention.

It is believed he has left the address on foot and it is possible people in the area may have noticed a man bleeding or with blood on his clothes.

The man is understood to be wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts, sports shoes and has a bald head.

If you think you may have seen this man we ask that you please contact Christchurch Police immediately on 03 363 7400, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.