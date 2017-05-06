SH6 blocked following slip near Nine Mile

|
Police are advising motorists that State Highway 6 is blocked, near Nine Mile, before Greymouth.
There has been a significant slip that is blocking the road before Ten Mile Creek.
It is expected to remain blocked overnight, with work to be done tomorrow.
