One arrested after stabbing in Hamilton

Police were called to a Langdon Lane, Melville, Hamilton address at 10:15pm following reports of an assault.
A man in his twenties has been stabbed and is in a critical condition.
Police have one person in custody.
The parties were known to each other and Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.
A scene examination will be carried out tonight and Police will continue to make further enquiries.
