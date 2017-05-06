One arrested after stabbing in Hamilton

Saturday, 6 May, 2017 - 23:56

Police were called to a Langdon Lane, Melville, Hamilton address at 10:15pm following reports of an assault.

A man in his twenties has been stabbed and is in a critical condition.

Police have one person in custody.

The parties were known to each other and Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

A scene examination will be carried out tonight and Police will continue to make further enquiries.