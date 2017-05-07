Hamilton stabbing - update

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 07:45

The investigation into a stabbing that occurred at a Langdon Lane address in Melville, Hamilton, at 10:15pm last night, Saturday 6 May, is ongoing.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A 29-year-old man will appear in court on Monday on charges of assault.

Further charges may be laid as the investigation progresses.

As stated previously, the offender and victim are known to each other and Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.