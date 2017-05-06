Police meet with Manawatu small business owners

Saturday, 6 May, 2017 - 23:46

Tonight Central district Police have met with a number of local small business owners and the Indian Association to discuss keeping themselves safe.

The meeting was arranged in an effort to answer questions and provide reassurance to the Manawatu small business community after some raised concerns about becoming victims of crime.

This was a great opportunity to meet and discuss ways in which small business owners and Police can work together to enable them to operate in a safe environment.

Any opportunity for Police to interact with their community is a positive thing and tonight’s meeting means Police and local business owners will be able to work together more closely in future.

Central District Police are working hard every day to ensure that everyone in our community can live, work and play in a safe environment.

We want small business owners to know that we will do everything we can to prevent crime from happening, and make sure offenders are held accountable.

Palmerston North Police have also recently been spending time visiting dairies, liquor stores and small services stations across the region to provide prevention advice and listen to their concerns.

If you are the owner or manager of a business you feel may be targeted, and would like a visit from Police, please contact Palmerston North Police on 06 351 3600.

If you know of someone involved in recent offending, please contact Police on the above number, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We encourage anyone who witnesses any concerning or suspicious behaviour to contact Police straight away on 111, and provide as much detail as possible.