Waitemata Police investigate Piha fires

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 09:46

Waitemata Police will be investigating following a number of fires in Piha today.

Emergency services were called to a fire on Marine Parade South at approximately 1:35am this morning, Sunday 7 May, 2017.

That fire is now out and scene guards are situated at Adey’s Place near Piha Surf Club.

A scene examination will be conducted later today.

Detective Inspector John Sutton says fire services are continuing work on two scrub fires nearby at the Tasman Lookout and at The Gap.

"We are aware that there have been a number of reports of suspicious fires in the area this week and are focussed on apprehending those responsible," he says.

"We are treating this fire as unexplained and ask residents to be vigilant about reporting any suspicious behaviour.

"Police will be increasing patrols in the Piha area throughout today and overnight.

"Arson is a serious crime and there is potential for an innocent member of the public to be seriously harmed if this continues."

Waitemata Criminal Investigations Branch will be investigating.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area prior to the fires is asked to contact Police as soon as possible.

Alternatively, information which may assist Police with their inquiries can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.