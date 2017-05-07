Police name Bankside crash victims

|
Canterbury Police can now release the names of those who died following a crash on Main South Road, Bankside, on Thursday 4 May, 2017.
They were 29-year old Ms Ong See Yee and 38-year-old Mr Chin Tze Hau, both from Singapore.
Police's thoughts are with their friends and family at this time.
The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.
