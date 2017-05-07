Police name Bankside crash victims

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 09:51

Canterbury Police can now release the names of those who died following a crash on Main South Road, Bankside, on Thursday 4 May, 2017.

They were 29-year old Ms Ong See Yee and 38-year-old Mr Chin Tze Hau, both from Singapore.

Police's thoughts are with their friends and family at this time.

The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.