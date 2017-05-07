Focus on road safety around schools

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 11:26

Next week from 8-14 May is Road Safety Week and NZ School Speeds invites schools to ask their students what 'road safety' means to them and what could be changed to make roads safer around their schools.

This can be posted to NZ School Speeds in audio, video, word or picture.

In general children get good education about road safety, but there is little to educate drivers, who are the ones who must take the most responsibility and would benefit from guidance on how to drive in high risk areas.

NZ School Speeds campaigns for consistent safe speed limits outside schools and their spokesperson Lucinda Rees says, "Road safety of school children is currently not being given high enough priority. By listening to their ideas and experiences I hope their voice will be heard and their needs will be more visible."

The World Health Organisation recommends a maximum speed limit of 30km/h outside schools at peak times.

It is a basic human right for school children to get home healthy and safe and the Government needs to make this happen, by putting rules in place that protect them.

To post go to https://www.facebook.com/NZSchoolSpeeds/ or send it to nzschoolspeed@gmail.com by Friday 19th May 2017.