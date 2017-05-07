Police investigating death in Mt Roskill

|
Police are currently at an address on Aurora Avenue, Mt Roskill, Auckland, where a woman has been found dead.
Police were called to the property at 11:50am today.
A scene examination is currently taking place and Police are making enquiries.
At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.
