Tauranga Police investigating robbery in Greerton

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 17:10

Police are investigating a robbery that has occurred in Tauranga this afternoon.

Police were called to the Carlisle Street Convenience store in Greerton at 2:00pm.

Two men entered the store, one armed with a hammer.

They have threatened the staff member before fleeing on foot with an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.

No one was injured in the incident.

Enquiries are continuing to locate the men and hold them responsible.

Police takes incidents of this nature very seriously and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area this afternoon.

If anyone has information on the incident they are asked to call Tauranga Police on (07) 577 4300

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.