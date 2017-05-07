Police in attendance at serious crash north of Christchurch

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 17:41

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Woodend, north of Christchurch.

Police were called around 3:45 this afternoon after two cars collided.

Two people travelling in one of the vehicles have died.

Serious Crash Unit will be assisting in identifying the nature and cause of the crash.

Diversions are in place and motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes where possible.