Investigation into robbery in Onehunga today

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 19:41

Police are continuing to make enquiries into a dairy robbery that occurred in Onehunga, Auckland this afternoon

Just after 2:00pm, two men entered a dairy on Trafalgar Street, armed with a screwdriver.

They attempted to take the cash register but were unsuccessful.

The shopkeeper sustained a minor injury during a scuffle with the offenders.

The offenders left the scene in a vehicle believed to be driven by a third person.

The car was dumped a short distance away and is being examined for evidence.

Incidents like these are of serious concern to Police and we want to send a clear message that we will do all we can to hold the offenders accountable.

Anyone who has any information on this incident or may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area this afternoon is asked to call Auckland City Police on (09) 302 6400.

Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.