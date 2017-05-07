Appeal for help following Sumner altercation

|
All persons involved in the altercation on Colenso Street, Sumner, Christchurch, last night have now been identified and Police don’t believe the man has any concerning injuries.
Police are now working through the information to establish exactly what has occurred at the address.
This was a family harm incident, the two people involved are known to each other and Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
