Skyline Queenstown temporarily shuts down gondola

Sunday, 7 May, 2017 - 23:36

Skyline Queenstown’s gondola was shut down for 20 minutes tonight as a precaution after a cabin that was being removed from the gondola line became dislodged from the conveyor system at the bottom terminal.

The gondola system - which was not at full capacity at the time - was cleared of all passengers once the cabin was removed from the line. A thorough inspection was conducted by cableway engineers.

Skyline Enterprises Executive Chairman Mark Quickfall says there was no one in the cabin involved at the time and passengers in the cabins were safe at all times. An 0800 number is clearly labelled inside each cabin for passengers wanting more information when the gondola system is stopped. Passengers in one cabin at the bottom terminal were released by staff using the emergency handle, on the cabin’s exterior.

"Gondola cabins are often removed from the line throughout the day, most commonly for cleaning. In this case, the cabin got stuck on the conveyor system once it had been removed from the gondola line," Quickfall says.

"Skyline staff got everyone off the gondola line, apologised for the delay and then paused operations for 10 minutes while engineers looked in to the matter and took the cabin to the workshop."

The gondola resumed operation at about 6.10pm. The incident and response will be reviewed tomorrow. There was no damage caused to any of the cabins.