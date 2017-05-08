Traffic delays near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highwa

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 08:20

Police and emergency services are attending an incident on the Southern motorway, near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway, not on the Highway as previously reported.

A driver has experienced a medical event and St Johns are providing medical treatment.

There was also a minor crash in the same area.

The northbound lanes are blocked and significant delays are expected while emergency services deal with the incident.

Motorists are asked to exercise patience, delay any unnecessary travel and take alternate routes.

There is no timeframe for the delays at this stage.