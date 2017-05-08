Second year success for Rams Academy

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 09:15

Students from seven Auckland secondary schools attended Massey University’s second Rams Academy Holiday Programme in Albany recently. Rams is an initiative from Massey’s Student Recruitment team designed to encourage students passionate about sport to explore the many opportunities available to them through university study.

Student Recruitment Adviser Reti Simanu says throughout the three-day programme students participated in hands-on workshops on coaching, teaching physical education, food technology, nutrition, and sport psychology.

"We visited Harbour Sport and a World Masters Games football match at QBE Stadium. Nestle was also a huge part of the programme and showcased their ‘Cook For Life’ programme, where students learned about nutritional values and also got to cook meals for lunch.

"We are keen to help students discover more about their passion and show them, in the world of sport and exercise, you can study across a broad range of areas. You don’t have to be an athlete to be involved in the sporting industry!"

Students travelled to Massey’s Auckland campus from Green Bay High School, Kelston Boys High School, Mount Albert Grammar, Westlake Girls High School, St Dominic’s College, Epsom Girls Grammar and Long Bay College.

Student recruitment adviser Andrew Wilson says Rams is a great opportunity for students interested in the sport sector to see specifically how Massey’s programmes link to a range of diverse careers. "It’s a chance for them to explore and expand their knowledge about the different avenues in the sporting industry, and what a career might look like for them.

"These students are really impressive as they are all currently playing sport as well as having a good base in the sciences, which will help them get into our more science-based programmes like food technology, human nutrition and exercise and sport science," Mr Wilson said.

Associate Professor in Dietetics and Human Nutrition Rozanne Kruger is keen to support students and showcase how food, nutrition and sport are interlinked.

"It is not only important to be physically active, but also to fuel your body with the correct combination of foods. The Nestle Cook for Life programme demonstrates this concept beautifully.

"Within our Dietetic programme we support the Cook for Life programme wholeheartedly, as our dietetic students are also participating in developing material for this programme. Dietitians and nutritionists can have wonderful careers in the sport industry, for example being the nutrition advisers of our regional and national teams," she says.

Mr Wilson said there was a lot of positive feedback from the participants. "One St Dominic’s student encouraged Year 12 and 13 students to do it next year, saying, ‘You get a lot more insight into the sporting industry, not just the study.’"