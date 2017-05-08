Plunket’s top tips for keeping kids safe this Road Safety Week

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 10:12

Plunket has released five top tips to help keep kids safe on New Zealand’s streets this Road Safety Week (8-14 May).

Plunket National Safety Advisor Sue Campbell says Road Safety Week is a great opportunity to support communities to make safer choices.

"For Plunket, supporting families and communities to understand risk, whether it’s on the road or in the home, is a vital part of reducing accident and injury," Sue Campbell says.

"Kids don’t have the same radar for risk as adults. Parent know kids move quickly, without a lot of warning and don’t always pay attention to where they’re going. Children are small and sometimes difficult to spot, which means small mistakes can be fatal."

To reduce the risk on the road Plunket has put together five top tips for keeping kids safe:

1) Car seats save lives

It’s really important children have the right car seat for their age and size so they can be buckled in and safe for every journey. If you’re unsure about the correct car seat for your child check out the educational resources provided on the New Zealand Transport Agency website here.

2) Look out for Early Childhood Centres

Most people understand they need to lower their speed around schools, but Early Childhood Centres are not always as well marked. Look out for Early Childhood Centres in your community and take extra care around them.

3) Make road safety fun

There are plenty of tips and tricks for teaching your children about road safety online. Brake Aoteaora New Zealand also have some activity ideas teaching children about road safety here.

4) Know where children are before getting in the car

Small children can’t be easily seen from inside a vehicle. Know where they are - check and check again before you pull out.

5) Stay with your child

Always hold your child’s hand and let your child walk on the house side of the footpath. Children learn from what you do, so be a good road safety model.

This year, the focus of Road Safety Week is save lives #SlowDown to align with UN Road Safety Week. Plunket would love to hear your safety tips. Message us on Facebook at or on Twitter @PlunketNZ.