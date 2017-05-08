Timber strewn over road after truck rolls at Clevedon

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 11:41

Police are attending a crash on West Road, Clevedon, Papakura where a truck has rolled, leaving timber all over the road.

The driver has serious injuries and is being transported to hospital.

Contractors are currently working at the scene to clear the road and Police are undetaking a scene examination.

Motorists are asked to steer clear of the area.

There are closures in place on West Road/Brookby Road and West Road/Clevedon Road.