Man dies in Wellington Hospital following Wairarapa crash

A man has died following a crash in Clareville near Carterton in the Wairarapa on Thursday 4 May.
The man who was injured in the crash has since died in Wellington Hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
