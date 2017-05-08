Cyclone Donna spikes at Category 5 and breaks record

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 11:30

Severe Cyclone Donna has just spiked at Category 5 with winds sustained at 215km/h and gusting 260km/h, making Donna the strongest ever May cyclone recorded in the entire Southern Hemisphere.

CNN's Severe Weather Team just broke the news to WeatherWatch.co.nz a short moment ago (WeatherWatch.co.nz is a CNN affiliate).

Official updates out of the Fiji MetService may not capture this current spike with their updates limited to a few set times across the day, however they also confirmed the air pressure had fallen a lot overnight to just 948hPa. It may be even lower than this now too.

Donna is still likely to weaken towards New Caledonia in the next 48 hours or so.

-View weather coverage on Cyclone Donna via CNN on SKY-TV in New Zealand (Channel 087) or by visiting CNN.com

- WeatherWatch.co.nz / CNN