Cyclone Donna spikes at Category 5 and breaks record

Severe Cyclone Donna has just spiked at Category 5 with winds sustained at 215km/h and gusting 260km/h, making Donna the strongest ever May cyclone recorded in the entire Southern Hemisphere.
CNN's Severe Weather Team just broke the news to WeatherWatch.co.nz a short moment ago (WeatherWatch.co.nz is a CNN affiliate).
Official updates out of the Fiji MetService may not capture this current spike with their updates limited to a few set times across the day, however they also confirmed the air pressure had fallen a lot overnight to just 948hPa. It may be even lower than this now too.
Donna is still likely to weaken towards New Caledonia in the next 48 hours or so.
- WeatherWatch.co.nz / CNN
