Suspicious Piha fire investigation continues

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 12:20

Waitemata Police are continuing to make inquiries today around the spate of suspicious fires that have plagued the Piha area over the past week.

An increased Police presence has been in place overnight and a scene guard continues at the Piha store that was gutted in yesterday’s fire.

A scene examination has been conducted and forensic investigations are underway.

The Piha community is a tight knit community and Police have received an overwhelming response from the public coming forward with information.

We are working hard through the investigation to identify any person(s) who may be responsible for these fires, and encourage anyone with information to contact Waitakere CIB on (09) 837 9511.

Alternatively, information which may assist Police with their inquiries can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police continue to follow leads.