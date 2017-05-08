Adam Portraiture Award entries now open

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 12:32

Time to start finding subjects and painting faces. Entries for the 2018 Adam Portraiture Award are now open. The New Zealand Portrait Gallery runs the award and are now encouraging artists to prepare for next year’s significant competition.

The Adam Portraiture Award is New Zealand’s most prestigious portraiture competition which boasts a major cash prize of $20,000 and attracts national recognition. The award is generously sponsored by the Adam Foundation and is one of the country’s longest running art prizes.

The winner of the competition and recipient of a $20,000 cash prize will be selected by international Judge Angus Trumble, Director of the National Portrait Gallery of Australia, Canberra. An additional prize of $2,500 will be awarded for the runner up alongside another $2,500 prize for the People’s Choice, awarded at the end of the Adam Award exhibition.

Entry forms and further information available at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery or online at http://www.nzportraitgallery.org.nz/entry-form-for-adam-award-online.

Entries close at 4pm on 8 December 2017 and the winner will be announced on Wednesday 28 February 2018 to coincide with a public exhibition showcasing all finalists.

Previous winners include André Brönnimann in 2016, Henry Christian-Slane in 2014, Stephen Martyn Welch in 2012, Harriet Bright in 2010, Irene Ferguson in 2008 and Freeman White in 2006.