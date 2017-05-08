Man missing from Port Waikato

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 14:47

Police are currently searching for missing 78 year old Paul Thomas Ellery from Port Waikato.

Mr Ellery was last seen on Razorback Road, Pokeno this morning around 8.40am in his vehicle, a 1998 model Mazda Eunos convertible (BQR124) (as pictured).

Police have serious concerns for Mr Ellery as he suffers from a medical condition.

It is believed Mr Ellery is still with his vehicle.

Mr Ellery is formally from Waiuku and regularly visits Miranda hot pools.

He is often seen driving on the back roads between Miranda and Port Waikato.

If you have seen Paul Thomas Ellery or his vehicle, or have any information regarding his whereabouts then please call 111 immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Nick Ewen of Pukekohe Police on (09) 261 1300.