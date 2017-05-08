Police attend serious incident at Acacia Bay

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 14:52

Police are in attendance at a serious incident at a rural Acacia Bay property in Taupo.

At 7.30am Police and emergency services were called to the address following reports a woman had been struck by a vehicle on the property.

The woman was transported to Waikato Hospital and has since died from her injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and conducting a scene examination at the address.

A man is assisting Police with their inquiries.

A post mortem examination will take place tomorrow.