Police attend serious incident at Acacia Bay

Police are in attendance at a serious incident at a rural Acacia Bay property in Taupo.
At 7.30am Police and emergency services were called to the address following reports a woman had been struck by a vehicle on the property.
The woman was transported to Waikato Hospital and has since died from her injuries.
Police are investigating the incident and conducting a scene examination at the address.
A man is assisting Police with their inquiries.
A post mortem examination will take place tomorrow.
