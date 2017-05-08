Crash cleared on Auckland's Southern Motorway

|
At 2.58pm Police received reports of a crash on the Southern Motorway, northbound between Gillies Ave and Khyber Pass off ramps.
Three trucks and one car have been involved in a minor nose to tail crash.
No injuries have been reported and the crash has been cleared.
Traffic is still heavy in the area and delays should be expected.
