New bus service directly links Coromandel Town with Rotorua

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 16:27

Coromandel Town now has a direct link to Rotorua thanks to a new bus service run by Coromandel Adventures that makes the return journey every weekday, with stops in Thames, Paeroa, Te Aroha, Matamata, and Tirau.

The decision to establish this Rotorua link was made to ensure the Coromandel community maintained good connectivity with the outside world, but with the understanding Rotorua was more likely to be the source of the visitor numbers needed to assist the viability of the service.

To celebrate, this morning Sarni Hart and Will Lochore from Coromandel Adventures began their shuttle in Coromandel Town heading for Rotorua. They stopped along the way to meet and greet the Mayor of each district the shuttle passes through.

"We are excited by the prospect being created for essential community needs able to be met by this collaboration," says our Mayor, Sandra Goudie.

The shuttle currently departs Coromandel Town behind the information Centre at 7:30am arriving in Rotorua at 11:40am.

The return trip departs Rotorua at 12:50pm and arrives back in Coromandel Town at approximately 5pm. It is currently running five days a week from Monday to Friday and from October the service is intended to go to 7 days a week.

"Students travelling to Thames schools and other education centres would have been without public transport, and likewise visitors would have found great difficulty in arranging their Coromandel visits. Connectivity is an essential component to both support the local communities and strengthen the local tourism industry," says Sarni Hart, co-owner with Willie Lochore of Coromandel Adventures.

"We are grateful that the Coromandel community remains connected to the outside world by the innovation of Willie and Sarni, and Hauraki District Mayor John Tregidga has been immensely supportive," says Mayor Sandra.

"As the leading local tour business we understand how important it is to keep all our local centres connected to transport options beyond the Coromandel Peninsula and Hauraki District," says Ms Hart.

"Many local people expressed to us a strong sense of isolation following the news of the loss of the previous service. It will be essential this concern translates into the use of the new service," she says.

Important Booking Information:

Confirmed bookings are essential

Young children and infants under 7 years must travel in approved child car seats. These must be arranged in advance when booking.

$10 surcharge per item applies for large and surplus luggage (eg surfboards, additional luggage, bikes). These must be confirmed at booking.