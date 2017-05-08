Cyclone Donna: Flooding and evacuations as Port Vila is hit

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 18:27

Strong winds and heavy rain is battering Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila, as Cyclone Donna intensifies, having been upgraded to a Category 5 cyclone today. World Vision reports that peri-urban communities have been flooded, resulting in evacuations. Port Vila residents are on standby and ready to seek shelters in evacuation centres as the weather worsens tonight.

Meanwhile, reports of significant damage in the north of Vanuatu are beginning to emerge. The National Disaster Management office has released a report stating that there are a significant number of houses flattened, with the majority of houses damaged in Torba province. World Vision staff based in areas already hit report that trees and power poles are down, water systems on are destroyed, and people are relying on contaminated sources. Toilet facilities have also been destroyed, which will increase the risk of water-borne diseases.

World Vision continues to help prepare communities in the path of the cyclone. The aid agency also has pre-positioned emergency supplies such as food, blankets, tarpaulins and hygiene and kitchen kits ready should they be needed.

With more than 30 years of experience in Vanuatu and 80 staff based throughout the country, World Vision has been working closely with national and local government disaster response teams and other agencies to monitor the situation, and prepare to respond.