Police seeking information following robbery in Dannevirke

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 18:56

At approximately 10.40am on Monday 8 May, a man entered the Saigon Restaurant and Bar in Dannevirke.

The bar was due to open at 11.00am.

The man was armed with a knife and demanded the manager put money into a bag he was carrying. The victim gave a sum of money to the offender which he put in a back-pack which was dark in colour.

He left the Saigon via the same entry door and fled through the New World car park.

The male is described as 1.65 metres tall, slim build, wearing a light blue rain jacket and blue jeans. He had a dark coloured piece of material wrapped round his head and neck and was carrying the dark back-pack.

Central District Commander, Superintendent Sue Schwalger, says Manawatu Police are visiting small businesses to provide them with crime prevention advice.

"Central District police are working hard every day to ensure that everyone in our community can live, work, and play in a safe environment.

"We want small business owners to know we will do everything we can to prevent crime from happening, and make sure offenders are held accountable."

The manager of the premises in this instance is able to receive ongoing support from Victim Support.

Dannevirke CIB would like to hear from anyone who knows who this man is.

Police can be contacted on 06 3744500 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.