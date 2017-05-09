Escaped offender found in Porirua

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 07:17

Porirua man Rikihaha (Ricky) Tawhai was found overnight and arrested.

Police have been seeking Tawhai since Saturday May 6 when he escaped custody at Porirua District Court.

Tawhai was taken into custody again after being found at a Porirua address.

He will appear in Porirua District Court this morning on his original charges plus one of escaping custody.