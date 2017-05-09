Escaped offender found in Porirua

|
Porirua man Rikihaha (Ricky) Tawhai was found overnight and arrested.
Police have been seeking Tawhai since Saturday May 6 when he escaped custody at Porirua District Court.
Tawhai was taken into custody again after being found at a Porirua address.
He will appear in Porirua District Court this morning on his original charges plus one of escaping custody.
