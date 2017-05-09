POWERADE launches limited edition flavour for Super Rugby season

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 09:26

POWERADE’s limited edition Fever Pitch pack has now hit shelves in support of the five New Zealand Investec Super Rugby teams; the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders.

On sale now, the exclusive green Fever Pitch pack has been inspired by the enthusiasm and loyalty of Kiwi rugby fans, and celebrates POWERADE’s sponsorship of the New Zealand Investec Super Rugby franchises to ensure the players stay hydrated this season.

The POWERADE Fever Pitch pack features star players from each of the five NZ franchises including Malakai Fekitoa (Highlanders), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes), Charlie Faumuina (Blues), Tawera Kerr-Barlow (Chiefs), and Scott Barrett (Crusaders).

Jodie Timmins, POWERADE Brand Manager says, "Rugby is our national game and like many Kiwis, we’ll be in the stands and in living rooms across the country watching our local teams as they head into the business end of the season.

"We are thrilled to be able to work with the five New Zealand Investec Super Rugby teams to create this limited edition pack in recognition of their incredible performances on the field. Fever Pitch is not just for our Super Rugby teams, it’s for all winter sport athletes out there looking for fast hydration and replacement of key electrolytes lost in sweat."

POWERADE ION4 Fever Pitch is specially formulated with four electrolytes - Sodium, Potassium, Calcium and Magnesium - to replace minerals lost in sweat during exercise.

"Rugby is a gruelling sport that requires players to be well-hydrated and conditioned if they want to perform at their best. We know that fluids and electrolytes make a difference to the players’ preparation, on-field performance and recovery, so having the support of POWERADE this season makes our job that much easier to make sure the players are in the best shape on game day," says Simon Thomas, Crusaders Strength and Conditioning Coach.

POWERADE Fever Pitch is available in stores now in a 750ml bottle.