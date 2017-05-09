Name release following fatal crash in Waimate

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man killed following a crash near Elephant Hill, Waimate on Saturday 6 May.
He was 31-year-old Ryan Stuart of Australia.
The crash occurred on private property and involved a side by side ATV.
Mr Stuart's death has been referred to the coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.