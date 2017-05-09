Police seeking Tony Ashley Gorrie

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 10:01

Have you seen this man?

Otago Lakes Central Police want to speak to Tony Ashley Gorrie in relation to a number of matters and would like to hear from anyone who’s seen him or knows where he is.

Gorrie also has a warrant to arrest for failing to appear in the Napier District Court.

The 47-year-old has a history of violence, including assaults on police, and escaping custody.

He is known to frequent backpacker and motel accommodation but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Tony Gorrie is considered dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public.

If you see him, please call 111 immediately.

Alternatively, if you recognise him as someone you’ve seen recently, or have information about his current whereabouts, please contact Detective Gary Hyndman at Cromwell Police on 03 445 1999.