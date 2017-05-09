What’s on in Wellington in May

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 10:16

He Tohu, New Zealand’s new permanent exhibition of our iconic historical documents, opens at the National Library of New Zealand, Molesworth Street, Wellington on Saturday, 20 May 2017.

He Tohu features the:

- 1835 He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni - Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand

- 1840 Te Tiriti o Waitangi - Treaty of Waitangi

- 1893 Women’s Suffrage Petition - Te Petihana Whakamana PÅti Wahine

in a state of the art exhibition space.

Visitors will be able to engage with the documents in new and exciting ways and trace their own personal connections.

He Tohu is open six days a week and entry is free.

The first open day is Saturday, 20 May, and features a lively programme of family-friendly activities from 10am to 4pm, including cultural performances, exhibition talks, story-telling and craft activities. Get your He Tohu passport when you visit and start exploring.

He Tohu is presented by Archives New Zealand and the National Library of New Zealand. The documents remain under the guardianship and care of the Chief Archivist and Archives New Zealand.

For more information, visit www.hetohu.nz